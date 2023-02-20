Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Lowered to $71.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $61.47. 253,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,258. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,053,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,921,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,764,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

