Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Acquires 1,788 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IDT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDT by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Stock Up 0.9 %

IDT opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.09. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.82 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

