Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up approximately 1.7% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Royal Gold by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $121.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.