Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 3.3% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

