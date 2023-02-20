Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $175.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.77. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

