Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Sells 20,005 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.7% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

NYSE:CVS opened at $88.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.