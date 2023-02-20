Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.62.

Shares of PCOR traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $64.76. 3,861,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,406. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $68.56.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $30,759.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,272.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $30,759.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,272.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $1,644,080.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,649,000 after purchasing an additional 615,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

