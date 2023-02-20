Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

In related news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $1,644,080.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $1,644,080.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

