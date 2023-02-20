ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,855. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.35. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 89.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

