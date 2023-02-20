ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,855. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.35. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $15.25.
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
