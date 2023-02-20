ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Holdings Raised by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 9.2% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,572 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 159.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,096,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SH stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

