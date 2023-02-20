Qilian International Holding Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:QLI)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Qilian International Holding Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLI remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500. Qilian International Holding Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

