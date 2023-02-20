Qilian International Holding Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:QLI)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Qilian International Holding Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QLI remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500. Qilian International Holding Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.
About Qilian International Holding Group
