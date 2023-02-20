Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 190,761 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 190,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after buying an additional 2,596,031 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,387,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,664,611. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

