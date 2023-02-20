Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 345.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

