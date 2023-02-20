Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.22 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $716.16. 519,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,918. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

