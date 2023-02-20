Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $6.02 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,494,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,352. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.