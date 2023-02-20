Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 85,033 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,331,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

