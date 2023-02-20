Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:COF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,554. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

