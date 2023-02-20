Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 88,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up about 1.6% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 2.38% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,029,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after buying an additional 720,225 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,760,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,334,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 368,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,942. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.