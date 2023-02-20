Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.6 %

Plug Power stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.58. 10,668,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,801,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

