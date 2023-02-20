Quantstamp 1-Day Volume Tops $224,411.19 (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $224,411.19 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

