QuarkChain Trading Up 38.4% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $72.76 million and approximately $186.22 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.49 or 0.00420936 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.64 or 0.27883581 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000156 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.