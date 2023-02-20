QUINT 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.07 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $1.07 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00005073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00424152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,984.76 or 0.28098606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

