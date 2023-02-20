Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QUMU. Northland Securities lowered Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
QUMU opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38.
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
