Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $253.25 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $253.25 million and approximately $605,183.43 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,076,616,322 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

