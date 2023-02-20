Rally Market Capitalization Hits $54.42 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $54.42 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,667,980,856 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The RLY token is an ERC-20 native token that powers the RLY Network. RLY is multi-chain and can also be obtained on other blockchains through official bridges and canonical swaps maintained by the RLY Network Association.RLY is utilized by consumer applications to enable a token economy in order to drive growth, adopt community, and reward engagement.RLY Network is an ecosystem of consumer apps powered by RLY Protocol, a token-enabled software suite for developers that facilitates token launching, instant pricing, immediate liquidity, and the opportunity to earn weekly RLY Rewards.RLY Protocol is managed by the RLY Network Association, a Swiss-based non-profit.”

