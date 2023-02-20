Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $317.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.17. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $350.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Home Depot

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.65.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

