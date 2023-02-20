Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 978,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 144,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,588,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

