Raydium Price Up 20% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $56.19 million and $15.52 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,561,014 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

