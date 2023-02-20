Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.11 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $58.11 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,561,014 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

