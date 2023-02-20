Raymond James Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.68.

BBWI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.89. 2,378,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

