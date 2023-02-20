Raymond James Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $52.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Sunoco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 240,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,064. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,883,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

