Raymond James Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $120.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

WAB traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

