Raymond James Cuts Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $18.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. 8,935,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,309,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,339,000 after purchasing an additional 653,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

