Raymond James Cuts QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $130.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
QDEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 855,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,818. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27.
QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
