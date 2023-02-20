Raymond James Cuts QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $130.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 855,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,818. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 55.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 111.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

