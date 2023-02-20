Raymond James Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

