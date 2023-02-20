Raymond James Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

