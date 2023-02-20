Raymond James Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $15.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENLC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 3,863,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,536. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.