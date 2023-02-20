Raymond James Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $17.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 585,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.