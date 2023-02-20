Raymond James Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to $24.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.90.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,805 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.