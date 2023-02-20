Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Peak Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after buying an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,988,000 after acquiring an additional 479,207 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.51. 6,507,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.