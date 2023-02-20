Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $101.51 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

