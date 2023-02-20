RBO & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,492,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $153.68.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

