RBO & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 2.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,791. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average is $155.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

