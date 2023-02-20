RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ RICK opened at $83.07 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $766.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

