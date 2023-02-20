Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PACCAR (PCAR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR):

2/17/2023 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $97.33. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2023 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $92.00 to $108.00.

1/12/2023 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2023 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.69. 2,597,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PACCAR shares are going to split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,131,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,971,000 after buying an additional 311,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

