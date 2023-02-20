Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,620 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,620 ($68.22) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($91.04) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($91.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.26) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($94.68) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.19) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($97.35).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

