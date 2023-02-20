Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Redfin by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 58.0% during the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Redfin by 318.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

