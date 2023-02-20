Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $5.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 40.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redfin to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. 8,021,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,197. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.0% in the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 318.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.