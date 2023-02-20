Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE RM opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $322.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RM shares. Stephens increased their target price on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 26,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $755,392.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,589 shares in the company, valued at $16,005,286.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.