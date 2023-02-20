Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.90. 773,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $248.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

