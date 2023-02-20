Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 73,615 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2,537.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,615 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $26,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co grew its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $32,247,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in McKesson by 12.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $366.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.48. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

